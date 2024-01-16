Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with Portuguese international and Benfica star, Joao Neves, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last month, O Jogo reported that the Red Devils are in pole position to lure the defensive midfielder but close behind are Liverpool, who are also willing to sign him.

More recently, reports in English media (press image below) have revealed that Man Utd are readying a red-hot bid to secure the signing of Neves.

Benfica have no plans of selling their prized asset in the January transfer window. He has a contract until 2028 and it contains a huge clause of 120 million euros i.e around £103m.

The Old Trafford outfit are backed by the new ownership stake of Jim Ratcliffe and are ready to initiate discussions to hire the services of the 19-year-old midfielder.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United reinforced their DM positions in the summer transfer window by signing Endo and Amrabat respectively.

The Japan captain has proved to be solid in the No.6 role but is currently away for the Asian Cup and will turn 31 in just over three weeks.

On the other hand, Casemiro is past his prime at Man Utd and Amrabat has not been able to showcase the qualities that made him a superstar at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

So, the Premier League’s biggest arch rivals need to reinforce the defensive midfield position for the future and Joao Neves is a talented boy who can serve in the long run.

In your view, should Liverpool beat Man Utd and secure the signing of Neves?