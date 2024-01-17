Liverpool have been linked with a number of left backs in the current transfer window and the name of Rayan Ait-Nouri is on the radar.

Our first choice LB, Andrew Robertson, suffered shoulder injury and has not featured for the club since October last year. Fortunately, he is close to returning to action.

On the other hand, second choice left back, Kostas Tsimikas, broke his collarbone against Arsenal last month and since then, he has been out of the squad.

In such a scenario, Joe Gomez, a CB, has mainly featured and impressed in the LB role for Jurgen Klopp.

As per an exclusive story covered by FT, Liverpool and Arsenal are fighting to secure the signing of Algerian international, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Gunners already had a proposal rejected by Wolves, on the other hand, talks between the Reds and the Molineux outfit have been held.

The media outlet have mentioned that Ait-Nouri could even be allowed to leave before this month’s transfer deadline if the asking fee of over £50m is met.

However, since the player is currently on international duty, he might end up staying with the West Midlands club in January.

In Algeria’s opening group game of the African Cup of Nations, Ait-Nouri featured for full 90 minutes in the contest that ended 1-1 against Angola.

For Wolves, this term, the 22-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions but has not provided a single assist. The former Angers fullback’s current contract is due to expire in 2026.

Do you think Liverpool should make an offer to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri? Is he really worth over £50m?