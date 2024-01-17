Liverpool are heavily linked with Momodou Sonko and there are consistent updates in the media.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story of his interview with Goteborgs-Posten in which the playmaker claimed if the right offer arrives, he would be ready to move.

News – Liverpool move in to finally sign £70m star after holding talks in summer – Report

As per an exclusive story covered by Rousing The Kop, Liverpool could lure an attacker in the current transfer window and are interested in Sonko.

RTK claim the Reds have already held talks with the representative of the Hacken winger with a view to secure his signature in January.

They further claim Liverpool are in the process of preparing an offer for Sonko, who has recently signed a long term contract.

However, the player himself confirmed that he has not signed any extension as yet. When asked about the renewal, he told GP:

“If all the cards are played correctly and I believe it would be best to stay, I don’t see it as a problem. But I have no idea. I have about as much insight as you do. My agents take care of that part.”

As of now, Sonko’s contract with Hacken is expected to expire in the summer of 2025 and as per journalist, Ola Gustavsson (Fotboll Direkt), he is valued at around 7 million euros (£6million).

The teenager has mainly excelled on the left flank for the Swedish side but at Liverpool, we have Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez, who can effectively play in the position.

Sonko can also play on the right wing and therefore, he can be brought this month to improve the depth of the position in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £6million to sign him before the closure of the January transfer window?