Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League, still, they are linked with top defenders as Klopp looks to improve the backline for the future.

The name of Leny Yoro has been on the radar for sometime with reports indicating that the Reds are in an advanced position to sign him.

As per Fussball.news journalist, Christopher Michel, the suitors can seal the signing of the teenage sensation this month by paying a fee of at least £69m (80 million euros).

Moreover, if they wait for the summer transfer window, then Yoro would be available for a fee of min. 50 million euros i.e a discount of around £26m (30 million euros).

It must be remembered that the 18-year-old will be out of contract in 2025, so, a summer price of 50 million euros should be considered high keeping in view that the youngster is highly inexperienced.

However, he has been top class for Lille this season and is a wanted boy in the market with PSG, Madrid and Man Utd interested as well. Hence, perhaps the valuation is justified.

In the current campaign, so far, Yoro has started twenty games in all competitions, scored three goals and helped the French Ligue 1 side keep thirteen clean sheets.

Liverpool do not have any urgent need to strengthen their central defense with four options available in the form of Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £69m to secure Yoro this month or wait until the summer?