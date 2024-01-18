Liverpool were ready to move to sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea in the summer transfer window but the player decided to stay put.

The 20-year-old central defender opted to sign a long term contract until 2029 and earns around £100,000 a week (The Daily Mail).

News – £69m bid will seal Liverpool signing this month, £26m discount if they wait

Multiple sources have now indicated that the Reds are still keen on signing the England international from the Blues.

According to an exclusive story covered by HITC, Liverpool are ready to test Chelsea’s resolve by moving in to finally sign Colwill.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders wanted to sign him on a permanent deal last summer and are prepared to move again if there is any chance of bringing him to Anfield.

The Stamford Bridge outfit splashed a lot of cash in the last two transfer windows but currently sit in 9th position in the Premier League.

Due to profitability concerns, talkSPORT claim Chelsea are looking to offload Gallagher and Liverpool want to know if the London side could also be willing to sell Colwill to balance the books.

The youngster, who can effectively play in the center back and left back positions, was an important member of the England U-21 side that won the European Championships last summer without even conceding a single goal.

He made his debut for the senior international side back in October in a friendly contest against Australia that the Three Lions won 1-0.

In the Premier League, so far, Colwill has started eighteen games, scored a goal, provided an assist and helped Pochettino’s team keep five clean sheets. The Argentine manager believes he is a ‘massive‘ player for the future.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally sign Levi Colwill?