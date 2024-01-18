Liverpool signed four midfielders in the summer still, they are linked with quality central players and the name of Douglas Luiz has been on the radar.

Two days ago, we covered a story (via Football Insider) claiming that the Reds have entered talks to sign the Brazilian international from Aston Villa.

Now, we know the mammoth asking fee the Villa Park outfit will accept to sell their prized asset to the Merseysiders.

Football Insider report a Liverpool offer worth £100million will be accepted by Unai Emery’s team for Douglas Luiz.

The news outlet claim the Anfield club will go head to head with Arsenal and Barca to secure the Olympic champion in the summer transfer window.

In the current campaign, so far, Luiz has scored six goals and provided three assists in twenty Premier League appearances so far and his presence is important for Villa are to earn a place in the next season’s Champions League.

Emery is well aware that the 24-year-old is a ‘very important‘ part of his squad and the Birmingham side rate him as high as Caicedo and Rice, who cost over £100million last summer.

The £92,000 a week star’s top form earned him a call-up from the national side after two years and he would certainly love to feature for the Seleccao at this year’s Copa America.

Do you think Liverpool should sign Douglas Luiz? Is he worth £100million?