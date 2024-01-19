As reports coming from Italy, Liverpool are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder, Ederson, who is a key part of Atalanta’s squad.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below) Ederson and Koopmeiners are the midfield pillars of the Bergamo club and they want to hold on to them.

However, Juventus are pushing to lure the Dutch star, on the other hand, Liverpool and Newcastle have sights set on signing the South American midfielder.

The 24-year-old is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the defensive and creative midfield roles.

In the current campaign, the former Corinthians player has featured in 27 games in all competitions thus far, scored 6 goals and provided an assist.

Earlier this month, Spanish source, Sport, reported that even Barca and Manchester United want to secure Ederson, who could cost over £34m (40 million euros)

The La Dea are currently fifth in the table, just a single point behind Fiorentina, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot in the Serie A.

Moreover, Atalanta have already qualified for the KO stages of the Europa League and will face La Viola in the semi finals of the Coppa Italia.

Therefore, Gazzetta claim they do not want to lose any of their star players in the middle of the campaign.

At Anfield, Liverpool already have ample quality and depth in the center of the park after signing four midfielders in the summer transfer window.

In your view, should Klopp move to sign £34m+ rated Ederson?