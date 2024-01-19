Liverpool are looking to sign Ousmane Diomande and reports in the media indicate, the Ivorian would be open to agreeing a move to Anfield.

According to an exclusive story covered by FT, the Reds and Chelsea are following the African center back, who is open to options as he does not have any preference on his next club.

The 20-year-old has been one of the pillars of the backline at Sporting CP and the news source have mentioned that it is unlikely he will be sold in the January transfer window.

Diomande is currently in his homeland featuring in the African Cup of Nations. In the opening game of the tournament, he helped Ivory Coast earn a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau.

However, last night, he featured for full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Nigeria.

Without him, Sporting defeated Vizela 5-2 to maintain their top position in the Primeira Liga table and as per a recent story covered by O Jogo, the Lions do not want to sell the youngster this month.

The Portuguese media outlet revealed the only way Diomande will leave in the winter window is by activation of his 80 million euros release clause (£68.5million).

FT claim the former Mafra defender is a wanted player in the market and there will be a fierce battle to secure his siganture.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £68.5million to sign Ousmane Diomande to replace the injured and soon to be out of contract, Joel Matip?