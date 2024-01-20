Reports coming from Italy indicate Liverpool are interested in signing Ukrainian international and Shakhtar playmaker, Georgiy Sudakov.

As per Calcio Mercato, Juventus and Napoli are mainly battling in the Serie A but the 21-year-old attacking midfielder is also wanted by a number of top European clubs.

News – Liverpool threaten to sign £258,000 a year player – Club ready to take action

The news source have mentioned that talks are being held with Spanish champions, Barcelona, German champions, Bayern Munich, and treble winners, Manchester City.

However, CM claim, ‘above all’, Liverpool are in contact and have moved ‘more than anyone’ to sign Sudakov as they were even looking to get him in the last summer transfer window.

The youngster’s current contract with Shakhtar will expire in the summer of 2028 and it is reported that he would cost around £34million (40 million euros).

Last season, Sudakov directly contributed in 16 goals in all competitions and was named the Player of the Year by the Ukrainian Premier League.

The 12-capped international is mainly a central attacking midfielder but he can play on the flanks as well.

In the current campaign, he has so far netted 3 goals and perhaps the most memorable one would the strike against five-time European champions, Barca.

Liverpool already have a brilliant attack but they do need to improve the depth of the right wing position. Salah is not getting younger and there is no one good enough to cover for him.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £34million to sign Georgiy Sudakov?