Goncalo Inacio has been heavily linked with Liverpool and reports have indicated he is the priority target at Anfield to reinforce the defense.

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha Weekend (news image provided below), Liverpool continue to ‘prepare a proposal’ to sign the Portuguese international from Sporting CP.

The renowned media outlet cite reports in Britain and also suggest that the 22-year-old center half is a ‘priority of Jurgen Klopp’.

CM Jornal claim that to ‘release the defender’ the Lions are demanding activation of the £51.6million termination clause in his contract.

After eighteen games in the Primeira Liga, Sporting find themselves on top of the table but are just a point above reigning champions, Benfica.

To maintain top spot, they must hold on to the star players in the current transfer window and Inacio is the leader of their backline, especially in the absence of Ousmane Diomande, who is currently participating in the African Cup of Nations.

However, the Lisbon based club will not be able to do anything if Liverpool activate the £51.6million clause and convince the Seleccao star to leave this month.

Jurgen Klopp needs to replace the injured Joel Matip, whose current contract at Anfield will expire in the summer.

Moreover, captain, Virgil van Dijk, is also a veteran at the age of 32 and the Reds have to think long term.

Inacio is yet to concede a goal for Portugal having made five appearances and would likely be a key player for them at the European championships next summer.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £51.6million to secure Goncalo Inacio before the transfer deadline ends this month?