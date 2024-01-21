Liverpool will face Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League and will look to extend their lead on top of the table.

Back in August, the Reds bounced back from a goal down to beat the Cherries 3-1 at Anfield. Who will come out on top at the Vitality Stadium tonight?

As far as the team news is concerned, the Merseysiders are going to be without ten players as eight stars are injured and two are on international duty.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to make two changes to the squad that started in the League Cup victory against Fulham last time out.

In the goal, Alisson Becker must return in place of Kelleher and in front of the Brazilian goalie, Van Dijk and Konate should feature in the central defense.

Robbo and Tsimikas are still recovering, so, Gomez has to play in the left back position again. On the other hand, with Trent out, Bradley would get the nod to start in the right back role.

The midfield should remain unchanged. Mac Allister will likely feature in the No.6 position and the likes of Gravenberch and Jones should start ahead of the Argentine star.

In the attack, Darwin Nunez came on from the bench to change the game against Fulham. He may return to the starting lineup to play on the left flank.

Diaz may start on the right wing and Diogo Jota should retain his center forward position.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Bournemouth: Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez.