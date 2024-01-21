Paris Saint-Germain are trying everything possible to keep Kylian Mbappe away from the hands of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), to beat the Los Blancos and the Reds, PSG have offered a four deal that will make the Frenchman earn 100 million euros a year.

The 25-year-old superstar will be free to leave in the summer transfer window and already, he is taking home a salary of 75 million euros a year i.e. around £64million a year.

Gazzetta report that to ‘give up the sirens’ of Madrid and Liverpool, who are ‘first’ in the Premier League if Mbappe decides to leave for England, the Ligue 1 champions have offered him a contract worth 400 million euros.

The Italian media outlet state the new deal would make the Les Bleus star earn almost four times more than what he will be able to get at the Bernabeu.

It is reported that Real Madrid are willing to pay him around 26 million euros a year and are ‘waiting for signs’ to secure his signature.

On the other hand, Liverpool offered a fee of 180 million euros to PSG two years back and the French giants are once again determined to ‘burn out the competition’ from Anfield.

Our highest earner is veteran, Mohamed Salah, who takes home around £18.2million a year. The Reds will have to come up with a bigger package to attract Kylian Mbappe.

Gazzetta claim PSG are waiting for a response for their superstar and for now, there is no Plan B on their agenda.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.