Liverpool have been after Teun Koopmeiners for more than a year and the latest reports indicate, they are now ready to submit a bid to sign him.

Back in January 2023, the Reds held conversations to inquire about the Dutch international from Italian side, Atalanta.

Moreover, even reports from last summer indicated the Merseysiders took steps to lure the Oranje star to improve their midfield.

In the end, Liverpool signed the likes of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch to reinforce things in the enter of the park.

Now, according to an exclusive story covered by Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are ready to submit a huge bid to finally sign Koopmeiners.

The Anfield club believe the 25-year-old versatile player has the physical and technical strengths to improve the team.

Koopmeiners is mainly a defensive midfielder but he has the ability to effectively play in the No.8 and No.10 positions as well.

Last season, while mostly starting as a DM, he directly contributed in 14 goals in the Serie A (10 goals and 4 assists).

This season, Gasperini has primarily deployed the Netherlands star in the AM role and so far, he has netted 5 goals and provided 3 assists in 18 league starts.

Last week, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that even Juventus want to sign Koopmeiners and the Bianconeri are plotting a move worth 40 million euros.

However, GdS reported that the above mentioned fee might not be enough as the reference point is the £41million (48 million euros) offer from Napoli, which was turned down by Atalanta because it arrived late in the final days of the summer transfer window.

