Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, signed his last deal at Anfield in 2021 and it is due to expire next year.

The England international has been in talks with the Reds over an extension for some time and has even agreed terms, but, there is no official announcement as yet.

As per the latest updates in the media, Liverpool are ready to seal the deal to finally make him one of the top earners at the club.

Back in September last year, Football Insider exclusively reported that Alexander-Arnold has agreed terms in principle with the Merseysiders.

In October 2023, the news source revealed the worth of the deal is over £55million as he will be earning more than £200,000 a week.

At the moment, Trent takes home a salary of around £180,000 a week.

According to an exclusive story covered by HITC today, Liverpool are now ready to lock the new long term contract with the 25-year-old star.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most versatile players in the world and this term, so far, the vice captain has directly contributed in 11 goals in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.

Skipper, Van Dijk, believes the Three Lions star is a “special” talent, who offers a lot in both the defensive and the attacking thirds.

There is no doubt he deserves a bumper pay rise and Liverpool must seal the new deal to ensure he stays at the club for foreseeable future.