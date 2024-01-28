Everyone associated with Liverpool Football Club have been upset this weekend with Klopp announcing he will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Today, the Reds will face Norwich City in the FA Cup and a victory would delight the supporters, who are expected to be extremely loud, to an extent.

News – Liverpool advanced to sign £43m ace, determined on getting deal done – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect the German manager to make a few changes to the squad that started in the League Cup contest vs Fulham last week.

Klopp has confirmed that Robbo is “ready” and after training with the squad on Friday. The Scottish international was on the bench at Craven Cottage and he may get the nod to start in the left back role.

In the central defense, Konate should replace Quansah to feature with skipper, Van Dijk.

On the other hand, with Trent still returning to match fitness, Bradley could start again in the right back position.

In the midfield, Curtis Jones may replace Harvey Elliott to partner the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch.

As far as the offense is concerned, Luis Diaz should be rested and Cody Gakpo could move to feature on the left flank.

Diogo Jota would probably return to the starting XI and feature on the right flank while Nunez could retain his center forward position in the lineup.

Liverpool strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Norwich: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Gakpo, Nunez, Jota.