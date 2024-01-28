When Jurgen Klopp announced he will not be the manager of Liverpool after this season, the first name majority of the fans thought of to replace the German was none other than Xabi Alonso.

An Anfield legend, who played under proven managers like Benitez, Mourinho, Pellegrini, Ancelotti and Guardiola. Now, he is proving to be a top quality coach himself.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to seal deal with over £55million terms agreed already with “special” Anfield player

Alonso took on a relegation threatened Bayer Leverkusen side and completely transformed them in no time.

With half the season gone, the Die Werkself are top of the Bundesliga, unbeaten, and pushing Bayern, who have won 11 league titles in a row. Already, he is the second highest paid manager in Germany at £5m a year.

So, it is not surprising that as per reports (The Mail), the 42-year-old legendary Spaniard is the leading candidate to secure Liverpool move to replace Klopp.

The news source have mentioned that Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid when Ancelotti’s future was up in the air.

However, the Italian boss recently extended his stay at the Bernabeu, leaving the former Red with a clearer path to return to Anfield.

Danny Murphy believes, Xabi Alonso would be the perfect man to take the place of Klopp. The ex Liverpool star stated:

“It’s a dream job for someone because they get to inherit a squad which is young, hungry and talented. In fact, the timing might work out perfectly, with Alonso’s emergence as a phenomenal leader at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. It seems a perfect fit.”

Have your say – Who would you want to replace Klopp at Anfield?