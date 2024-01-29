Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Michael Olise and the latest reports indicate the Old Trafford outfit are favorites to lure the winger.

Earlier this month, we covered a story stating that the Merseysiders are going to battle United to sign the Crystal Palace star, who has a clause of £60m in his contract.

News – Liverpool ‘asking’ to secure £51.2m playmaker before deadline – Last Klopp signing?

Liverpool want Olise as a long term replacement for Salah but the latest reports indicate the attacker is a Man Utd fan.

As per an exclusive report published by Football.London at the weekend, the 22-year-old is an avid Manchester United supporter and would prefer to move to Old Trafford.

The media outlet claim Chelsea even met the previous release clause to sign the player in the summer and are still pushing to get his signing done.

However, Olise, who signed a new deal at Selhurst Park in August last year, would favor a move to Manchester United.

The French attacker has average a goal every other game in the Premier League. In 7 starts, he has netted 5 goals and provided 1 assist but at the moment, he is currently out with a hamstring injury,

It must be remembered that Olise even missed the first eleven league games this term due to a hamstring problem.

Liverpool are currently on top of the table and Man Utd are 16 points behind in 8th place. Therefore, Anfield is clearly the more attractive destination but the Crystal Palace star may make a decision on his personal affiliation.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.