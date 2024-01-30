Xabi Alonso has been identified by Liverpool as the number one choice to replace Jurgen Klopp, who would leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are preparing to initiate talks to lure the legendary Spaniard.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds are preparing an approach to find out whether the Anfield legend is interested in joining the club in the summer.

Alonso will have big shoes to fill as Klopp completely transformed the Merseysiders since joining them in 2015 and has won every major title at the club.

The German coach lost the Europa League final in his first season and would love to bid farewell to Liverpool with his hands on the coveted trophy in Dublin.

Xabi is highly inexperienced in management as compared to the German but already, he is proving to be world class in the Bundesliga.

His Bayer Leverkusen side are undefeated and top the table with fourteen wins and four draws in eighteen games.

Will the £96,000 a week man be able to be end Bayern Munich’s eleven year title winning run in Germany? Only time will tell. Currently the Allianz Arena outfit are two points behind the Schwarzroten.

