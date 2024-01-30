Two days after Jurgen Klopp announced his eventual departure from Liverpool, Xavi Hernandez decided to confirm his exit from Barcelona at the end of the campaign as well.

Now, two of the most successful clubs, who have won the European Cup a combined eleven times, are in search of new bosses.

At Anfield, legendary La Roja midfielder, Xabi Alonso, is the leading candidate to become the head coach after Klopp.

On the other hand, as per reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona are ready to agree a deal to sign the Liverpool manager for the next campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is the ‘top’ choice of Joan Laporta to replace Xavi at the Nou Camp.

The German boss is the ‘dream of many clubs’ and the Blaugrana want to act swiftly to secure his signature.

After confirming his exit from Liverpool, Klopp also announced that for the next year, he will be taking a break from management.

However, as per another Catalan source in the form of Sport, Barcelona are convinced they have the arguments to ensure the former Dortmund boss will not take a sabbatical.

It is reported that if the Spanish champions go ‘all out’, Klopp will listen top them.

