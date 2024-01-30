Earlier this month, reports in the media indicated that Mohamed Salah, who earns around £18.2million a year, is close to signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Then came the blow no one was prepared for. Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will leave the Reds in the summer.

News – Liverpool blow as £60m star prefers to sign for Manchester United – Report

Now, reports indicate that even Salah is prepared to secure an exit from the Anfield club.

The departure of Klopp is already a major concern and losing the best player in the squad would be another massive blow.

Therefore, according to an exclusive story published by Football Insider earlier in the day, the Merseysiders do not want to lose the Egyptian superstar in the summer.

However, the news source have mentioned that Salah wants to leave and may even have an agreement in place to move to Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Liverpool were able to hold off interest from the Middle East to keep the African winger at Anfield.

Now that Klopp will be gone, it will be intriguing to see if Salah will listen to the club and stay for the 2024-2025 campaign.

In the current campaign, the former Roma attacker has directly contributed in 27 goals in as many appearances.

At the moment, he is out injured but it must be noted and in his absence, Liverpool have never lost a game.

Have your say – Do you think the Reds can cope without Mohamed Salah? Should they let him leave next summer?