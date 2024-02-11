The future of Mohamed Salah has been up in the air for some time and the name of Leroy Sane has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

Renowned journalist, Christian Falk, has confirmed the German international is aware of the interest from Anfield but is yet to make his decision.

The Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild stated:

“That’s true, Leroy Sane is on the list at Liverpool FC. As far as I have heard the Bayern player knows about this interest, but he has not yet decided how to proceed. He has changed his management and wants to decide in the summer.“

“Of course, at Liverpool, Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia. In the summer there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go.“

Falk claims the six-time European champions may even opt to keep Salah, who will be out of contract in 2025, for the next campaign.

On the other hand, Sane, who has appointed a new agent, could end up deciding to stay with the Bavarians.

This season, the £20million a year star has netted eight goals and provided eleven assists in twenty one Bundesliga appearances thus far

However, last night, he was an anonymous figure on the field as Bayern Munich suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen managed by Xabi Alonso, who is heavily linked with the Liverpool job.

The 28-year-old star proved his worth in England with Man City and won every major domestic prize under Pep Guardiola.

In your opinion, is Leroy Sane good enough to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield?