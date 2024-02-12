Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but reports in Spain indicate that Barcelona are now preparing a move to steal his signing.

The Anfield legend is earning praise from all over Europe for placing Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga without losing a single game.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £51.2m fee, ready to go all out for signing – Report

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Barcelona like Alonso’s style and know that signing him would be a blow for Real Madrid as the midfielder played for the Los Blancos for six years.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that for now, Madrid do not need a manager but Liverpool are looking at the Spaniard to replace Klopp.

In such a scenario, Barca are preparing to move first, ‘before anyone’, to seal the signing of Xabi Alonso.

The 42-year-old manager has a Barca past as he spent his childhood in Catalonia, first in Barcelona and then in Sabadell, where his father also played.

His dad, Periko Alonso, won four titles with the Blaugrana, including the La Liga trophy in 1985.

Sport claim the Nou Camp outfit are looking at Klopp, Flick, Tuchel, Nagelsmann and Low to replace Xavi but the name of Alonso is very popular and a ‘dream’ among the board of directors.

The Anfield faithful would be furious if Barca are able to secure Alonso and Liverpool must act fast to win the race.