Xabi Alonso is going to be a red-hot candidate for a number of jobs in the summer but Liverpool have the lead to agree his signing.

According to a report published by Tutto Mercato Web, the Spanish boss could be targeted by Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel.

At the weekend, the former Chelsea manager suffered a big defeat at the hands of Alonso’s Leverkusen, who are now five points clear on top of the Bundesliga.

TMW claim the loss has put Tuchel’s job at the Allianz at ‘very high risk’ and the German champions dream of signing Alonso.

As per the Italian media outlet, Barcelona have him on the radar as well but Liverpool are in the lead to sign the 42-year-old boss.

The Reds have moved in early and are a step ahead of everyone to hire the services of Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The £98,000 a week manager is unbeaten in 31 games this season and the legendary La Roja midfielder is fully focused on winning Leverkusen’s their first ever Bundesliga title.

The Die Schwarzroten and Liverpool are in the Europa League and the supporters would love to see a contest between Alonso and Klopp.

We shall see how the saga unfolds and will keep you updated.