Liverpool have been heavily linked with Pedro Neto for quite some time and once again, the Portuguese international is in the lime light.

Back in October last year, reports indicated that the Reds are preparing to move in to lure the Seleccao playmaker from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moreover, even last month, the 23-year-old star was linked with a move to Anfield.

According to a the latest update exclusively provided by Football Insider, a Liverpool offer worth £50m-£60m will be accepted by Wolves for Neto

The Merseysiders are looking for a long term replacement for Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, and the former Braga attacker would be a quality signing.

Neto has missed eight Premier League games this term due to a hamstring injury but when fit, he has been in unstoppable form.

He is one of the fastest players in the top flight of English football and has consistently troubled the defenders with searing pace and dribbling.

So far, the 5-capped Portuguese has started 15 games in all competitions for Wolves and directly contributed in 13 goals (3 goals and 10 assists).

Salah has netted 18 goals and provided 9 assists this season but is currently out with a hamstring injury.

