Slot tipped to agree signing of £85.5million proven star for Liverpool

Liverpool are closing in to hire Arne Slot and the Dutch manager has been tipped to agree the signing of Frenkie de Jong for the Reds.

Ex Feyenoord player, Kaj Ramsteijn, has urged the 45-year-old coach to lure the midfielder from Barcelona.

Ramsteijn stated (Voetbal):

“Arne Slot to Liverpool, take Frenkie De Jong with you, I would think that would be a nice club for him.“

“The Premier League seems really fantastic to me. He can play anywhere. He gets the ball, turns away and creates a surplus.“

Last summer, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Endo for the No.6 role at Anfield but they need to adequately improve the position.

The Japanese international did well during the start of the campaign but he has not been as versatile as Fabinho and lately, his form has been average.

Endo turned 31 in February and Liverpool definitely need to sign a top quality midfielder, who can serve in the regista role for the long term.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the best deep lying midfielders in the world and he has the quality and the experience to improve Liverpool.

The 26-year-old won major titles with Ajax before joining Barcelona and last term, he was a key player in Xavi’s title winning campaign.

Unfortunately, this season, the Oranje star has missed 11 La Liga games due to ankle concerns and was absent from last night’s win over Valencia.

As per reports in Spain (Mundo Deportivo), the 54-capped international is valued at around £85.5million (100 million euros) by Barca.

In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of Frenkie de Jong?