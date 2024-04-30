Liverpool submit offer to sign £42.6m player – Journalist

According to Brazilian journalist, Jorge Nicola, Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Luis Guilherme.

Back in February, the South American reporter revealed the Merseysiders would make a bid for the Brazilian youngster.

More recently, Nicola told on his Youtube channel that Liverpool moved in with an offer worth 20 million euros to lure the winger from Palmeiras.

However, the Brazilian club do not consider the amount enough and are looking to get a fee of £42.6m (50 million euros) for their prized asset.

Guilherme has rarely started for Palmeiras but has already made 39 appearances for the club and is highly regarded in South America.

Last week, the teenage sensation scored his first senior goal, a 95th minute winner against Independiente in the Copa Libertadores.

Last night, he featured for 24 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Sao Paolo in the Brazilian Serie A.

At Liverpool, the first choice right winger is Mohamed Salah and for seven years, we have never had an adequate player to cover for him in the position.

He will turn 32 in June and the contract with the Reds will expire next year. Still, reports indicate that he could end up staying at Anfield in the summer (The Athletic).

Nevertheless, sooner rather than later, Liverpool will need to sign a top right winger, who can serve the club in the long run.

The question is, who is good enough to replace Salah and break his incredible records? Is Luis Guilherme good enough? Only time will tell.

Should Liverpool offer £42.6m to secure his signing?