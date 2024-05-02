Report – Liverpool lead Man Utd to sign £112m star – Talks already held

Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Victor Osimhen to replace Darwin Nunez and they are leading Man Utd in the race.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Nigerian international is high on the wish list of top clubs for the summer.

News – Report – Liverpool ‘strong’ and favorites to secure ‘expensive’ signing

Back in October last year, reports in Italy indicated that Liverpool have held direct talks with the African superstar.

CorSport claim PSG are in pole position to lure Osimhen and have even offered a fee of 90 million euros for the Napoli center forward.

However, the Naples based side value their prized asset at £112m (130 million euros) and would not negotiate the price at all.

It is reported that Osimhen dreams of moving to the Premier League where Liverpool lead Man Utd in the race to secure his signature.

The Anfield club have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League for the next season and that gives them the edge over teams like United and Chelsea.

The Italian outlet mention that the Reds supporters are tired of Darwin Nunez missing a lot of big chances and Osimhen could be his replacement.

The 25-year-old star was the leading goal scorer in the Scudetto winning campaign last term but it must be taken into consideration that he misses a lot of big chances as well.

As per Squawka, in 2023, the former Lille striker missed 31 big chances, the same as Darwin Nunez.

Should Liverpool agree a fee of £112m to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli?