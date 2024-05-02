Report – Liverpool have ‘exciting’ proposal to sign £51.3million player

Liverpool are actively looking to bolster their backline, with Willian Pacho emerging as their primary transfer target, as per reports in Germany.

According to Bild, Liverpool have an ‘exciting’ proposal to hire the services of the Ecuadorian international from Frankfurt.

The famous media outlet claim the Reds love to shop in the German Bundesliga. They lured three midfielders from the league last summer.

Now, Liverpool have eyes set on Pacho and they have a special deal to secure his signature.

Bild claim the Merseysiders want to sign the 22-year-old in the summer and send him back on loan to Frankfurt.

Such a deal would help Liverpool avoid competition as the German club like the idea of having the youngster for another season.

As per Fussball Transfers, the South American center half is valued at £51.3million and by signing Pacho early, Liverpool can eliminate the risk of him becoming much more expensive.

The former Antwerp defender has made 41 appearances in all competitions this term and helped Frankfurt keep 10 clean sheets.

At Anfield, Matip’s deal will expire next month, on the other hand, Joe Gomez is looking to leave, and Van Dijk is not getting younger.

So, the Reds must improve the defense for the future. In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £51.3million to sign Willian Pacho?