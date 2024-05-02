Liverpool prepare offer to sign £68m midfielder for Arne Slot – Report

Aurelien Tchouameni has been on the radar of Liverpool for a long time and now, the Reds prepare an offer to finally sign him for Arne Slot, as per reports.

Two years ago, after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, the Merseysiders pushed to lure the French international.

News – Liverpool plot key signing to replace £20million star – Report

However, the Los Blancos were able to secure the Les Bleus star. Now, Tchouameni is one the wishlist of Arne Slot, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the La Liga leaders do not want to offload the midfielder but he is not indispensable and can be sold if the price is right.

The Catalan media outlet claim that Florentino Perez would allow the 24-year-old to leave if the Anfield club come up with an offer of £68m (80 million euros).

It is reported that Slot is a huge admirer of Tchouameni and for him, Liverpool could submit a huge offer to get the deal done.

The former Monaco man has made 37 appearances for Madrid in the current campaign but due to serious quality and depth in the center of the park, at times he has played out of position.

The 31-capped international has featured in the central defense in 10 fixtures and should consider a move to regularly play in his preferred DM role.

Liverpool need a new No.6 for the long term. They replaced Fabinho with a veteran in the form of Endo and need to replace Thiago, who will be out of contract next month.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool offer £68m to finally sign Aurelien Tchouameni?