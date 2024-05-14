‘Struggled’ – Star sets unwanted PL record for Liverpool in draw vs Villa

Liverpool let slip a two goal lead against Villa in the final ten minutes of the game and star midfielder, Mac Allister, was responsible for the last two goals.

The Reds were in total control of the game at 3-1 with Endo as the main DM and ball holders like Gakpo and Elliott on the pitch.

However, when Klopp replaced the above mentioned trio and put Mac Allister in the No.6 role, the Merseysiders crumbled under pressure.

He gave the ball away cheaply for Villa’s second goal and was dribbled past with ease for their third.

Renowned journalist, David Lynch, claimed the Argentine international struggled mainly due to fatigue. He wrote on the X:

“Thought Alexis Mac Allister struggled tonight and has done for the last couple of weeks, perhaps because the burden of carrying the team in February/March has taken its toll. Could do with a break rather than the Copa America this summer.”

The former Brighton midfielder set an unwanted PL record for the Merseysiders.

As per Squawka, ‘Alexis Mac Allister has been dribbled past 66 times in the Premier League this season (4 times against Aston Villa), more than any other Liverpool player in a single campaign across the last eight seasons.’

The 25-year-old South American has been the signing of the season for Jurgen Klopp but the German manager consistently used him out of position.

Mac Allister is a creative midfielder, who has also played effectively as a deep lying playmaker for Liverpool, but, he is not a play breaker.

Therefore, next season, the new manager must utilize him in his preferred No.8 role and Liverpool should splash the cash to sign a proven quality defensive midfielder for the No. 6 position. What do you think?