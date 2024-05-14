Report – Liverpool plot ‘offer’, can bid ‘tens and tens of millions’ to seal signing

Liverpool can break the bank to sign Teun Koopemeiners in the summer transfer window as per reports in Italy today.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Reds have already made contact with the representatives of the Dutch midfielder to inquire about a move.

It is reported that Liverpool have explored the possibility of making an offer to sign Koopmeiners from Atalanta at the expense of Juventus.

The Old Lady are serious about getting the Netherlands international but the asking price of La Dea has created a huge problem.

Atalanta have slapped a price tag of 60 million euros on the attacking midfielder and it does not ‘suit the sustainability’ plan of the Turin club.

If the price does not change then it is highly likely Koopmeiners will leave Italy and that is where Liverpool come in.

Gazzetta claim unlike Juve, the Merseysiders can afford investments worth ‘tens and tens of millions’ without even the need of selling players.

Dutch manager, Arne Slot, is the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

As per Tutto Juve, Slot, could convince Koopmeiners to move to Liverpool, who have a great advantage over Juventus i.e. they can spend much more.

The 26-year-old has so far netted 12 goals and provided 5 assists in the Serie A for Atalanta this season.

In your opinion, should Liverpool move to sign Koopmeiners or give Szoboszlai another campaign to prove himself?