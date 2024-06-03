Report – Liverpool ‘in the lead’ to seal signing of £21.3million star

As per reports in Italy, Liverpool are in the lead to seal the signing of Khephren Thuram, who is valued at around £21.3million.

The Merseysiders have been interested in the French international since last year and this summer, he is expected to leave Nice.

News – Liverpool will initiate move to finally sign £59.8million star – Journalist

Last night, we covered a story stating that the Reds have entered negotiations to hire the services of the 23-year-old midfielder.

This morning, Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below) have provided an update on the future of the Ligue 1 star.

The Rome based media outlet claim Liverpool are ‘in the lead’ to sign Thuram, who is also wanted by Italian clubs, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

It is reported that the deal for his transfer can be sealed for an ‘affordable’ fee of 20 to 25 million euros (£21.3million).

Last summer, Inter secured the signing of Marcus Thuram, Khephren’s elder brother, so, the Nerazzurri may have an edge there.

On the other hand, their father, Lilian Thuram, a world champion with France, is a Juventus legend and the Old Lady would hope the connection could help them get the transfer over the line.

In the 2022-23 campaign, the former Monaco player directly contributed in 10 goals for Nice and was one of the best midfielders in the French League.

However, in the recently concluded season, he only scored a single goal and provided just one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid around £21.3million to sign Khephren Thuram?