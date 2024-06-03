Liverpool ‘at the front of the race’ to sign £102.3million midfielder – Report

Liverpool signed Endo to improve the defensive midfield position last summer. The Japanese international did well but failed to adequately replace Fabinho at Anfield.

The Asian star is already a veteran, who will turn 32 next year and the Merseysiders should find a long term replacement for the DM role.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Joao Neves, who is a wanted boy in the transfer market.

As per today’s version of O Jogo (press image provided below), the Anfield side are looking at the 19-year-old with a lot of attention.

Apart from Liverpool, even Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal, and German giants, Bayern Munich are interested in securing the midfield talent.

It is stated that Liverpool and other Premier League teams are ‘at the front of the race’ to sign Neves.

However, among the English clubs, Manchester United are leading and are willing to bid hard to get his signing done.

Neves played Champions League football with Benfica last season and will feature in the competition again if he stays.

Unlike Liverpool, Man Utd will not be able to offer CL football the teenage midfield sensation.

Benfica’s desire is to keep him in Lisbon for another season but if forced to sell, they would demand activation of his £102.3million termination clause.

Liverpool failed to reach such astronomic figures and ended up losing Jude Bellingham, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Neves is a generational talent and arguably the best teenage play breaker in the world. Should the Reds break the bank to sign him and improve their midfield?