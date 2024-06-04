Boost for Liverpool as target is ‘closest to leaving’ – Club ‘prepared’ to sell

Liverpool want Goncalo Inacio this summer and multiple reports in Portugal have talked about the future of the central defender.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story via Record claiming that the Reds have told Sporting CP they want to have the final say to snap up the Portuguese star.

News – Report – Liverpool press to sign £85million “leader” as Man United bid is turned down

As per another story covered by Jornal de Noticias today, the 22-year-old had an excellent season with the Lions but he is one of the players that they are “prepared” to lose during the summer transfer window.

The media outlet claim that other center backs like Ivorian international, Ousmane Diomande, and Dutch footballer, Jeremiah St. Juste, also have several interested parties.

However, Inacio is the one who is “closest” to leaving the Primeira Liga champions.

As per JN, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United have targeted the signing of Inacio, who was on the wish-list at Anfield even when Jurgen Klopp was in charge of the club.

Sporting CP are close to securing the signing of Belgian center half, Zeno Debast, from Anderlecht.

It is reported that the acquisition of the 20-year-old defender was intended knowing a center back would leave this summer.

It seems Debast would replace Inacio, who has spent four seasons at Jose Alvalade Stadium and won five titles.

Widely known in the media, the 6-capped Portuguese has a clause of 60 million euros in his contract.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.