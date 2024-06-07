Liverpool now ready to submit ‘substantial offer’ to sign £59.6million attacking star – Report

Liverpool are heavily linked with Atalanta stars, Tuen Koopmeiners and Ederson, and it seems they are prepared to sign both the midfielders this summer.

We covered a story on the Brazilian in the morning stating that he is close to agreeing terms with the Merseysiders. Now, there is a big update on the Dutchman as well.

News – Liverpool ‘prepared to spend big’ to secure major signing for Arne Slot – Report

According to a story published by Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are ready to submit a ‘substantial offer’ to sign Koopmeiners from the Bergamo side.

The Europa League winners value the attacking midfielder at around £59.6million (70 million euros) and even Man United are willing to bid for him.

His valuation could rise to more than £59.6million if he performs brilliantly for the Netherlands at the European Championships in Germany.

Apart from Liverpool and United, Juventus are also plotting an offer to sign Koopmeiners but for them, meeting the asking fee is a problem.

The Bianconeri can only offer cash worth 40 million euros, which would not be enough and are therefore thinking of including Dean Huijsen as a sweetener to get the deal done.

They value the Danish central defender, who spent the second half of the last season on loan with AS Roma, at 30 million euros.

Koopmeiners was coached by current Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot, at AZ Alkmaar and the presence of Champions League football at Anfield may also hand the Reds an edge to beat Manchester United.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder mainly played in the No.10 role for Atalanta last season and directly contributed in 22 goals.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £59.6million to sign Teun Koopmeiners?