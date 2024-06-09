Report – Liverpool can ‘reach’ £26m-£34m fee demanded to sign playmaker

Liverpool have been linked with Federico Chiesa for some time and the Italian international could leave Juventus this summer.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Old Lady have been trying to agree a new deal with the playmaker, whose current contract is set to expire next year.

However, so far, the player has not put pen to paper and he might be sold in the summer transfer window.

Things would become clearer after the European Championships in Germany, but whatever happens, Gazzetta claim Juventus have no intention of selling him for a price of less than £26m-£34m (30-40 million euros).

It is reported that the fee demanded is within the ‘reach’ of foreign clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, who are interested in hiring Chiesa.

‘There is talk of Liverpool’ who may act seriously to lure the Azzurri winger if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving Anfield this summer.

On the other hand, Juve are in the front seat to sign Mason Greenwood from Man Utd and Chiesa could be offered in exchange to lure the English attacker.

In the last campaign, the former Fiorentina winger, who can play on either flank and even as a striker, started 25 games in the Serie A and directly contributed in 12 goals (9 goals and 3 assists).

In 2021, the 26-year-old won the European Championships under Roberto Mancini and was named the Italian Footballer of the Year.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a fee of around £26m-£34m to sign Federico Chiesa?