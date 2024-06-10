Report – £47million star favorite to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool are pushing to land a top defensive midfielder this summer and the name of Ederson dos Santos is lately in the lime light.

The Reds are already preparing an offer to sign the Brazilian international from Italian Serie A side, Atalanta.

News – Liverpool ready millionaire offer to get ahead and sign “great player” – Report

As per a story covered by Tutto Juve in the early hours today, Ederson is the favorite to sign for Liverpool.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders prefer the signing of the Samba star as compared to Teun Koopmeiners, who is really liked by Juventus.

Juve will be delighted that now, there is ‘one less competitor’ in the race to lure the Dutch international.

The media outlet stat Ederson’s arrival at Liverpool would bring the much-needed stability in the center of the park that the Anfield side are looking for.

The 24-year-old star was strong in the defensive midfield role for Atalanta, who won the Europa League, in the last campaign.

His impressive performances for the Bergamo club earned him a call-up to the national side.

Yesterday, the £47million-rated star made his senior international debut for the Selecao and featured for 84 minutes in the 3-2 victory over Mexico.

Ederson will be focusing on the Copa America, that will kick start later this month, and Liverpool may keep a close eye on his performances for Brazil.

Last season, Mac Allister, who is a natural No.8, started majority of the games for Jurgen Klopp in the No.6 DM role.

Therefore, the Reds need an upgrade to veteran Endo to ensure Alexis can focus on creating chances in his preferred advanced midfield position.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Ederson dos Santos?