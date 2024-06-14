Liverpool advance, prepared to offer favorable deal to finally sign £84.2million player – Report

Liverpool wanted to hire the services of Leny Yoro in the winter transfer window but Lille managed to hold on to their prized asset.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have now made concrete advances and are prepared to offer a favorable deal to finally sign Yoro.

News – Liverpool intent on beating Man Utd to £34million signing – Report

According to The Athletic, the Reds are pressing hard to secure the signing of the French youngster, who is also wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ornstein has mentioned that the French champions, Liverpool and United have made solid advances and are even prepared to offer favorable conditions to sign Yoro.

However, there is a feeling that European champions, Real Madrid, will move forward and eventually win the race.

As far as the asking fee is concerned, the Ligue 1 side have set a starting price of £84.2million despite the fact the player will be out of contract next year.

Even after a fantastic season with Lille, the teenage sensation was not selected in the French squads for the European Championships and the Olympic games.

Liverpool need a long term replacement for Joel Matip and Yoro would be a top addition, however, the threat from Real Madrid never goes away.

Under Klopp, the Los Blancos defeated the Anfield side in two finals and two KO rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Moreover, Madrid were even able to beat the Reds in the transfer market by stealing the signings of Tchouameni in 2022 and Bellingham last year.

Will Liverpool be able to beat Real to the signing of Leny Yoro? Only time will tell.