£50.5m Spaniard ‘prepared to make the leap’ as Liverpool move to sign him – Report

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating signing RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

After Jurgen Klopp’s departure following a successful nine-year spell, the Reds have decided to appoint Arne Slot to succeed the German. So, it is going to be an extremely difficult task for the former Feyenoord boss to replicate Klopp’s success at Anfield.

But the club’s hierarchy are reportedly planning to remain busy in the transfer market to provide the Dutchman with enough resources to challenge on all fronts next season.

Liverpool are said to be prioritising strengthening their defensive department following Joel Matip’s departure, but they are seemingly also looking to purchase a new holding midfielder as they have been linked with a few options in recent weeks.

Now, it appears the Merseyside club are also eyeing a swoop to sign a new forward with Olmo emerging as a key target. Liverpool are reportedly planning lure the Spaniard, who is ‘prepared to make the leap’ this summer.

The 26-year-old has recently revealed that he would be open to taking a new challenge in his career should an opportunity arise this summer but he is now going to focus on playing in the European Championship over the next few weeks.

He said:

“I am open to possibilities that may arise, but I am going to give you a cliche: I am focused on the first match of the Euro Cup”

Hence, Liverpool, who are already moving for Olmo, could manage to acquire his service should they make an approach with him set to cost around £50.5m.

However, as per MD, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also keen on purchasing him, therefore, Liverpool will have to get this deal done as quickly as possible to beat their arch-rivals in this race.