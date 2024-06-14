Liverpool prepare £37.7million offer to agree deal with club for signing – Report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Atalanta star Ederson this summer, as per Tutto Atalanta.

After joining La Dea from Salernitana a few years ago, the Braziian showcased his best at Gewiss Stadium last season.

News – Liverpool advance, prepared to offer favorable deal to finally sign £84.2million player – Report

The 24-year-old star’s impressive performances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have attracted the attention of the Reds so they have expressed their interest in purchasing him.

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to ask for information to sign Ederson with the player recently revealing that he would be open to playing in the Premier League.

Now, it seems after knowing the conditions to secure the midfielder’s signature, Liverpool have accelerated their efforts and are ‘preparing an offer’ of around £37.7m to try to agree a deal with Atalanta.

The Bergamo club reportedly value their star man at around £42.2m, therefore, the Merseysiders’ offer might not be enough to lure Ederson to Anfield this summer.

Gasperini has said that he would want to keep the 24-year-old at the club but it is going to be difficult to do so as the South American has been attracting a lot of attention in recent times.

He said:

“Keeping a player like Ederson in Bergamo would mean maintaining an international level talent. We hope to succeed, even if it is always a challenge for us to keep players in such high demand.”

The Premier League is very intense and not every player can manage to adapt to that after joining from abroad. Does Ederson possesses the necessary attributes to play in the English top-flight? We shall see.