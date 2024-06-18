Liverpool ready to agree £114,000 a week terms to secure signing – Report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in talks’ over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The 18-year-old has been attracting the attention of a few big European clubs having showcased his qualities for Les Dogues in his first full season in senior football last term, scoring twice and keeping 13 clean-sheets in 32 Ligue 1 appearances.

With the Reds said to be considering signing a new centre-back, they have expressed their interest in purchasing the youngster after being impressed by his performances last campaign.

Liverpool have already started ‘working’ on a deal to lure Yoro after identifying him as the ‘top target. The Merseyside club have opened talks with Lille over this move and are ready to offer a lucrative contract proposal worth around €7m-per-annum – which is £114,000 a week – to persuade the defender to move to Anfield.

Les Dogues are open to cashing-in on him this summer as his current contract will expire at the end of next season and are demanding a fee of around £42m.

However, CO states that Manchester United are also keen on securing his signature and are set to hold ‘discussion’ over this deal later this month.

So, Liverpool will face competition from the Red Devils to sign Yoro, but the biggest issue is that the defender prefers a move to Real Madrid with Los Blancos interested in acquiring his service.

Yoro is expected to become one of the best defenders in the world in future, therefore purchasing a player of his qualities will be excellent for Liverpool.

However, it remains to be seen whether they can eventually manage to lure the Frenchman to Anfield by beating their rivals in this race in this transfer window.