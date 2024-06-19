Deal close – Liverpool to secure versatile player signing

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closing in on a deal’ to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster, Alvin Ayman, as per Liverpool Echo.

The 16-year-old came through Bradford City’s youth system before moving to Molineux Stadium last summer. The youngster featured for the West Midlands club’s U18 team last term but also played a couple of games for the U21 side.

Ayman played a key role in Wolves’ victory over Liverpool in the U18 Premier League North and the defender’s performance in that game may have prompted the Reds to sign him.

However, the youngster won’t be joining the Reds’ senior squad straightaway as he will first be learning his traits in the academy before potentially making the step up should he eventually joins the club.

The versatile 16-year-old is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing in the holding midfield position and he played in the DM role when Wolves defeated Liverpool 4-2.

Liverpool have created a pathway for the academy players to the first team and players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley are some of the beneficiaries of that.

In addition, Jurgen Klopp used several other young talents last term amid the injury absence of a few key first-team stars and the Merseyside club most importantly won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea in the final – where they were on the pitch.

So, it is apparent that Liverpool have been developing young talents in recent times, therefore making the switch to Anfield from Molineux Stadium should be the right decision for Ayman to develop his career.