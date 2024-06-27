‘Only wants to join’ – £25.4m-£33.8m star willing to agree Liverpool move – Journalist

Joshua Kimmich could end up leaving Bayern Munich this summer and he is willing to agree a move to Liverpool.

According to Flortian Plettenberg, the German international is getting closer to leaving the Bavarian club as both parties do not want to extend the contract, which is due to expire in twelve months.

The renowned Sky Sports journalist has claimed that Liverpool are one of the clubs Kimmich would be willing to join. He stated on X:

“He only wants to join ManCity, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

The 29-year-old has won every major title with Bayern Munich and is now looking for a new challenge abroad.

Kimmich is a versatile star and has proved to be world class in both the defensive midfield and the right back positions.

Last season, he mainly played in the No.6 role for the Bundesliga giants, scored 2 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions.

On the other hand, at the European Championships, he has featured for full 90 minutes in all the group games in the right back position.

At Anfield, Liverpool do need an upgrade to Japanese play breaker, Wataru Endo, and Kimmich would be an ideal signing.

According to Bild, it would take a fee of around £25.4m-£33.8m (30-40 million euros) to sign the Kaiser, who would command wages of around £17million a year.

The asking price is not high for a top quality player like Kimmich. In your view, should Liverpool meet the fee to get his signing done.