Report – Liverpool have ‘moved’ in to sign £42.3m versatile star

Liverpool have reportedly ‘moved’ in to sign Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The Reds are said to be looking to purchase a new holding midfielder as Arne Slot wants an upgrade to Wataru Endo. It has been mentioned that the Merseyside club have identified Ederson as a potential option.

However, a glorious opportunity to sign a player like Kimmich in a cut-price deal has arrived this summer and Liverpool are seemingly planning to take advantage of that.

The German’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and he isn’t close to extending his deal at the moment. Therefore, Bayern Munich are reportedly open to cashing-in on him to recoup some transfer fee.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s current situation and have already made the first move to inquire about signing with the player likely to be sold for significantly cheaper than his current £42.3m valuation.

However, MD report that Manchester City and Arsenal have also expressed their interest in securing Kimmich’s signature, while Barcelona, who has just appointed Hansi Flick as the new manager under whom Kimmich enjoyed huge success at Allianz Arena, are also contemplating making a move for him.

The 29-year-old is a specialist holding midfielder but he has been playing in the right-back position as well. He is excellent at playing line-breaking passes from the deep and controlling the tempo of the game.

So, the German international would be a great acquisition for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.