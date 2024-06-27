Deal close – Liverpool set to get ‘big talent’ signing done

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers’ wonderkid, Alvin Ayman this summer, as per journalist, David Lynch.

The Reds are seemingly looking to reinforce multiple areas of the squad as they have been linked with numerous names in recent times.

However, it seems the Merseyside club aren’t just exploring options to strengthen the first-team squad as they are also aiming to purchase youngsters for the academy.

Lynch has revealed on Anfield Index that Liverpool are in talks with Wolves to sign Ayman and they are close to getting the deal done. Liverpool think the 16-year-old is a ‘big talent’ and are confident about luring him to Anfield.

He said:

“The deal is close to being done. Liverpool are in talks to get that done. It’s obviously a strange one with the young kids because you’re trying to agree a few that won’t incur a tribunal being involved and all that.

I think Liverpool are keen to avoid that, but it sounds like they’re pretty confident that one will get done. There’s excitement around this lad and they think he’s a big talent.”

The youngster is a centre-back by traits but is also comfortable playing in the holding midfield position. He featured for Wolves’ U18s and U21 team last season and helped his side beat Liverpool in the U18 Premier League North.

Every team around the world is always in search of young talents and the six-time European champions aren’t an exception to that.

Liverpool have recently shown their ability to develop young players and they will be hoping to do the same with Alvin Ayman as well.