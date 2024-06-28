Liverpool ready to make ‘substantial offer’ to sign £33.9million Arsenal target – Corriere di Bologna

As per reports in Italy, Liverpool are ready to make a ‘substantial offer’ to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

According to a story published by Corriere di Bologna yesterday (news image provided below), the Rossoblu face heavy interest from top sides for the Italian international.

News – Report – Liverpool have ‘moved’ in to sign £42.3m versatile star

Multiple Bologna payers are linked with moves away from the club and ‘in the front row, there is Calafiori’.

The 22-year-old center half had an impressive Serie A campaign last term and has been top class at the European Championships in Germany.

Apart from his solid defensive displays, he provided the decisive assist to confirm Italy’s place in the knock out stages of the competition.

As per Corriere di Bologna, Calafiori is one of the ‘first names’ on the wish list of Premier League teams, starting with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Moreover, even Spanish and European Champions, Real Madrid, are looking to hire his services.

Not just Liverpool, the Italian media outlet state ‘all (interested) clubs are ready to make a substantial offer to Bologna’ to sign Calafiori.

Ideally, the Serie A side would like to hold on to their prized asset and will discuss the future with the defender at the end of Euros.

The Azzurri will collide against Switzerland in the Round of 16 tomorrow and unfortunately, Calafiori is suspended for the fixture.

His current contract will expire in 2027 and as per Tutto Juve, he is valued at around £33.9million (40 million euros).

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £33.9million to sign Riccardo Calafiori to replace Joel Matip at Anfield?