Liverpool lead to finally agree signing of £33,000 a week star – Journalist

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, as per the journalist Abdel Hamed.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the Algerian international as it was reported back in January that they made contact with the West Midlands club to learn about the details of purchasing him.

However, the Merseyside club eventually opted not to formalise their interest so a deal didn’t come to fruition. But, considering Arne Slot wants to strengthen the defence this summer, Liverpool are seemingly looking to reignite their interest in him.

Hamed has reported on X that Ait-Nouri is likely to leave Wolves this summer with his contract set to expire in 2026. Chelsea and Manchester City have also shown interest in the 23-year-old but Liverpool are currently in ‘pole position’ in this race.

The Merseyside club struggled with their left-back issues last season as Jurgen Klopp was without two of the specialist options, Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas, at one stage due to injury problems.

Therefore, perhaps, Arne Slot has decided to go for a new left-back in this window. With Robertson already entering his 30s and Tsimikas hasn’t been able to flourish his career in the Premier League yet, signing a new left-back to reinforce the backline could be the right decision.

Ait-Nouri, who currently earns £33,000-a-week in salary at Molineux Stadium, is an attack-minded fullback and is excellent with the ball at his feet. Hence, he could be an ideal candidate to play in Liverpool’s expansive brand of football.

However, it remains to be seen whether Slot’s side can eventually manage to lure him to Anfield by defeating their rivals in this race.