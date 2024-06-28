Report – Club prepared to sell £276,000 a week star to Liverpool

Liverpool have been contacted to be informed that Bayern Munich would be open to selling Kingsley Coman this summer, as per the journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 28-year-old’s future at the Bavarian club is currently uncertain following their decision to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The Frenchman’s move to the Allianz Arena hasn’t been made official yet but he is on the verge of joining.

Now, Bailey reports on HITC that Coman is uncertain whether he has a place in Bayern Munich next season with contact already made with Liverpool through intermediaries to let them know that the player would be available this summer.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side reportedly want around £50m for the former Juve star, who still has three years left on his current contract, and the price seems a bit steep for a player who has had fitness problems in recent times.

He was out injured for a large part of last season and only started 15 games in the Bundesliga. Moreover, he has only managed to feature for 15 minutes for France in the European Championships so far.

The journalist further claims that apart from Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been handed the opportunity to acquire his service this summer.

Coman currently earns around £276,000-a-week in wages and he could demand a salary hike to move to Anfield.

The Les Bleus star is an explosive winger, who scored the winning goal for Bayern in the UEFA Champions League final against PSG four years ago.

Considering he has struggled with injury problems in recent times and is edging closer towards his 30s, he might not be the right option for the Reds with a view to the long-term future.

Hence, Arne Slot’s side would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the frontline this summer. What do you think?