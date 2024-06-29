Liverpool now at the forefront to sign £34million Mestalla star – Journalist

Liverpool are reportedly at the forefront to sign Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, as per the journalist Diego Pico.

The 23-year-old moved to the Estadio Mestalla from Georgian club, Dinamo Tbilisi, on an initial loan deal back in 2021 before the deal became permanent the following year.

After his move to Los Ches, Mamardashvili has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga over the last few years, keeping 13 clean-sheets with a 72% saving-rate in 37 appearances last season.

The Georgian has also showcased his qualities for his country in the European Championship, playing a pivotal role in helping his nation get past the group stage. He even managed to keep a clean-sheet against mighty Portugal.

However, Mamardashvili is said to be leaving Valencia in this window with Newcastle United mentioned as a potential suitor. Now, Pico has said on Marca that although the Magpies have registered their interest in the 6ft 6in goalkeeper, Liverpool are ‘in the frontline’ to lure him this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly received a proposal for Alisson from Saudi Arabia so they have started looking for a new goalkeeper in-case they are forced to sell the Brazilian.

Valencia want a fee of more than £34m to sell Mamardashvili but the price could increase following his impressive performances in the European Championship.

Mamardashvili is an excellent shot-stopper but is he good enough to replace Alisson, who is arguably the best goal-keeper in the world?