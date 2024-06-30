Report – Club now prepared to sell £40million star to Liverpool

Bologna are ready to sell £40million-rated Riccardo Calafiori to Liverpool and other Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, as per reports.

Two days ago, we covered a story from Italy stating that the Anfield side are ready to make a substantial offer to lure the Azzurri defender this summer.

News – Report – Liverpool initiate move to sign £100million star

Now, according to a story published by The Sunday People today, the Rossoblu are encouraging bids from the Reds, the Gunners and the Blues for the Italian international.

The British news source have mentioned that the newly appointed Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, observed Calafiori during his former role with the Cherries.

The 22-year-old is mainly a central defender, but can effectively feature in the left back role as well.

Last season, he was not only rock solid at the back but also proved to be productive in the offensive third for Bologna.

Calafiori helped the Serie A side keep 14 clean sheets and also directly contributed in 7 goals (2 goals and 5 assists) as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

He was a key member of the national side at the Euros, but the Italians were eliminated yesterday and unfortunately, the youngster missed the contest due to suspension.

Liverpool do need a long term replacement for Joel Matip and as per The People, Calafiori is going to cost around £40million.

Juventus have been interested in luring the defender as well, however, Bologna are reluctant to do business with the Old Lady and prefer selling him to the Premier League.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £40million to sign Riccardo Calafiori?